A few Chicago pro athletes will represent the United States at the Summer Olympics

CHICAGO – It’s a different situation than most Summer Olympic Games since it’s been delayed a year and spectators will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the honor of representing one’s country is still something special for the athletes who will be heading to Tokyo for the start of the games in late July. In fact, the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled for July 23rd, are now less than a month away.

Fans of Chicago pro teams will have a shot to see a few of their athletes represented the United States in a few events during the month-long games.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be on the men’s basketball team while Chicago Sky forward Stefanie Dolson represents the US on the first women’s “3-on-3” basketball team.

Four members of the Chicago Red Stars made the national team’s Olympic roster. Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Tierna Davidson are on the main roster while Casey Krueger is a reserve.

Meanwhile Bears’ receiver Marquise Goodwin will be attempting to qualify for the games in the long jump at the US Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon this weekend.

