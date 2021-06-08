A closer look at the Cubs ‘City Connect’ uniforms

CHICAGO – After the White Sox had a successful unveiling of their 2021 “City Connect” uniforms a week-and-a-half ago, many were wondering what their rivals on the north side would have to counter with.

Monday brought that answer.

The team unveiled their “City Connect” jerseys that were mostly dark blue with “Wrigleyville” across the chest and a “C” with the six-pointed star on a two-toned cap. These new uniforms will make their debut on Saturday at Wrigley Field when the Cubs host the Cardinals.

In releasing the jerseys, the team said the goal was to represent the city’s neighborhoods on all sides of town. Our Larry Hawley took a closer look at how the jerseys and the events surrounding the days in which they’ll be worn will try to do that.