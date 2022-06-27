CHICAGO – On the final full weekend in the month of June, the city was able to witness the crowning of a professional sports championship.

The Chicago Wolves defeated Springfield 4-0 in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals on Saturday night to win their first AHL championship since the 2008 season. It was a fitting cap to a historic season for the Carolina Hurricanes affiliate, who had the best regular season in franchise history and then went 14-4 in the playoffs.

It’s the fifth overall title for the Wolves since the started playing in 1994 – with this being the third Calder Cup title to go along with the 2002 and 2008 championship. The team also captured a pair of titles when they were in the AHL.

Speaking of hockey, the Blackhawks officially hired Luke Richardson as their 40th head coach on Monday, which was widely reported before the weekend began. He’ll be introduced at a news conference at 11 AM on Wednesday morning.

That was the highlight of the weekend that included the Chicago Bulls introducing their draft pick while preparing for free agency that starts on Thursday. Courtney Vandersloot delivered a buzzer-beater to give the Sky a victory on Sunday while both the Cubs & White Sox got wins on that day, too. But the series for each teams went a little differently before their rubber match triumph.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC couldn’t continue their momentum as they suffered another loss on the road.

Larry Hawley covers all this in the “Weekend That Was” on WGN News Now, which you can watch live at 4:20 PM in the video above.