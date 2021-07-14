A big night is ahead for 4 Chicago Sky players at the WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS – Even though the team won’t be playing a game, Wednesday is quite an exciting one for the Chicago Sky as they reach “halftime” of their 2021 season.

Even before any of the players took the floor in Las Vegas for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game, it was already historic for a prominent member of the team.

Quite A Moment: @chicagosky All-Star Candace Parker will grace the cover of @NBA2K this year, becoming the first female cover athlete in the game's history. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2iVE0l8QXm — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 14, 2021

Candace Parker was named one of the cover athletes for 2K Sports’ “NBA 2K22” game that will be released this fall. She becomes the first woman to be featured on the cover of the game in its history.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” said Parker in a statement released by 2K Sports. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

While she celebrates that, she also is getting ready to join a few of her Sky teammates for the All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

The Sky will have three players – Parker, Kahleah Copper, and Courtney Vandersloot – in the contest tonight at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. They’ll be a part of the WNBA’s All-Star team that will face the United States national team that will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

It’s the sixth All-Star Game for Parker, the third for Vandersloot, and the first for Copper after their strong starts to the 2021 WNBA season. Despite starting 2-7, the Sky rallied back to even their record through 20 games with an 8-3 stretch to end the first half.

“At this point, you never take anything for granted,” said Parker about making another All-Star appearance. “So to be a part of All-Star is always special, especially to be here with my teammates.”

While she won’t be in the game itself, Allie Quigley will get a chance to compete on behalf of the team in Las Vegas.

The 2021 WNBA 3-Point Contest presented by MTN DEW is SET 🔥



Tune In at halftime of the #WNBAAllStar game to watch @jus242, @SamBam32, @alliequigley, @jewellloyd compete in the #MTNDEW3PT contest! pic.twitter.com/SlqcClNhbl — WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2021

The guard and three-time WNBA All-Star will take part in the halftime three-point contest, hoping to win the event for a third time in her career. She won the shootout in 2017 and 2018 when she was playing in the All-Star Game.