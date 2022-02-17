A 59th birthday salute to Michael Jordan on ‘Throwback Thursday’

CHICAGO – Most of the time when he’s featured on “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now, it’s for a major moment in his basketball career with the Bulls.

There are certainly a lot of them to choose from when it comes to Michael Jordan, for the legend created so many incredible moments during his 13 seasons in Chicago.

Whether it’s the six NBA championships, six Finals most valuable player awards, his five regular season MVPs, two Slam Dunk Contest wins, or even just a memorable game, it’s easy to find a great memory from “His Airness.”

But on “Throwback Thursday” on this February 17th, we celebrate a little something different for the superstar: His birthday.

Jordan turned 59 on Thursday and many took to social media to sent their wishes to what many believe is the greatest player in the history of basketball. The current owner of the Charlotte Hornets is always on the top of fan’s minds around the country and especially here in Chicago.

There will be a little something extra for this birthday week in 2022 for Jordan, since he’ll be one of the players honored at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday for being part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Those athletes will be featured in a halftime ceremony saluting players from a number of generations in the league.

For birthday No. 59, Larry Hawley has this tribute to No. 23 as part of this “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now. If you are wondering, Jordan did have one 59 point game in his career – April 3, 1998 against the Pistons at the Pontiac Silverdome.

It came in a winning effort as the Bulls defeated Detroit 112-110 en route to their first 50-win season of the Jordan era.

See this tribute in the video above.