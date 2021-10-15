9th Annual Forest Park Casket Races ready to roll

One of the “creepiest” and “craziest” competitions of the Halloween season gets underway October 23rd in Forest Park. The 9th annual Forest Park Casket Races will pit seventeen teams made up of local residents, businesses and organizations in a series of races to win one of several coveted trophies and bragging rights. The frighteningly fun, yet fiercely competitive competiton begins at 11 a.m., on Beloit Avenue (between Madison and Adams). Local vendors will be on hand offering sweet treats, hot beverages and more goodies. For more information check out their event link.