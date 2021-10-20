90-minute nap can improve motor skills and memory

EVANSTON – Many swear by the power of a power-nap, but now a new study finds a midday sleep can have more benefits beyond simply feeling refreshed. Researchers at Northwestern University asked groups of people to perform challenging tasks involving a video game. They found those who took a 90-minute nap were able to perform the cursor motions required for the game better than those who did not nap. Researchers hope the discovery could lead to motor skill improvements for people who have suffered strokes or have other neurological dysfunction.