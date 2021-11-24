9-year-old Florida girl fights off robber who attacked her mother

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nine-year-old girl helped fight off a man who robbed her mother.

It happened in early November in Florida. Video shows the man trying to steal Danielle Mobley’s purse in a parking lot.

That’s when Journey Nelson runs over and begins hitting the man in the face. The suspect made off with the purse, but police arrested him two days later. Journey was honored by police for her bravery and given a medal. But they’re warning others against taking matters into their own hands.