CHICAGO — A cross-country procession to honor fallen first responders made a stop in Chicago.

The National EMS Memorial Service is making its way to Arlington, VA from California to conduct its annual honoring of fallen emergency medical service workers. They are making several stops along the way to bring awareness of the annual trek and their Tree of Life memorial.

Wednesday, the organization stopped in Chicago to honor the 59 first responders being added to the tree this year. The event took place at the city’s Firefighter Memorial Park. None of those added this year are from Chicago.

About National EMS Memorial Service

The organization’s mission is to honor those in EMS from air and ground who have made the ultimate sacrifice having died in the line of duty and it is the organization congressionally sanctioned to conduct the annual service. Visit us at www.national-ems-memorial.org.