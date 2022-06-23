Fireworks, parades, concerts, family-focused fun – there are numerous events across the Chicago area over the 4th of July weekend. Here is a county by county breakdown of options for your 2022 plans.
Counties are listed in this order: Cook, DuPage, Lake (IL), Will, Kane, Lake (IN), McHenry, Kankakee, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Boone, Ogle, Lee.
This list may not be all-inclusive, however it will be continually updated as more events are announced. Know of an event we’re missing or see an error in need of correction? Use the form at the bottom of the list to let us know!
Chicago
Cook County
Arlington Heights
Frontier Days runs June 30 through July 4 – Recreation Park, 500 E Miner Street Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Bartlett
Annual Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza runs July 1-4 – corner of S. Stearns and S. Bartlett Road near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S Bartlett Rd. Bartlett, IL 60103
Bensenville
Libertyfest on July 4 – Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St. Bensenville, IL 60106
Bridgeview
3rd of July Celebration on July 3 – Commissioners Park, 8100 S Beloit Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455
Brookfield
4th of July Parade & Party in the Park on July 4 – Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave. Brookfield, IL 60513
Buffalo Grove
4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Rd. Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Chicago
Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3
Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2
Des Plaines
Community fireworks on July 1 at Oakton Community College, Independence Day Parade on July 4 at Center St. and Wicke Ave. – Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016
Evanston
Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association event on July 4 with parade, games, and fireworks – multiple parks throughout Evanston
Evergreen Park
2022 Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on July 1 – parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on 95th street, fireworks begin at dusk at Duffy Park, 9200 S Millard Ave. Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Glencoe
Independence Day Celebrations runs July 3-4 – multiple locations with fireworks at Glencoe Beach on July 3, 160 Hazel Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022
Glenview
4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. Glenview, IL 60026
Harvey
4th of July Celebration on July 2 – festivities held from 153rd to 154th and Broadway
Hoffman Estates
Northwest Fourth Fest runs July 1-4 with fireworks on July 3 – NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169
La Grange
La Grange Country Club’s 3rd of July Party on July 3, the event itself is only for club members however their fireworks can be seen from surrounding area – suggested viewing location for non-club members is Waiola Park
Lemont
Independence Day Extravaganza! on July 3 – Centennial Park, 16028 W 127th St. Lemont, IL 60439
Morton Grove
Morton Grove Days runs July 1-4 – Harrer Park / Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street Morton Grove, IL 60053
Mount Prospect
4th of July Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Rd. Mt Prospect, IL 60056
Northbrook
2022 Northbrook 4th of July on July 4 – Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave. Northbrook, IL 60062
Oak Lawn
Fireworks Show on July 4 – Richards High School, 10601 Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Oak Park
July 4th Parade and Fireworks on July 4 – Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 Scoville Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302
Orland Park
Independence Day Concert & Fireworks on July 4 – Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462
Palatine
Hometown Fest runs June 30 through July 4 – Community Park, 250 E Wood St. Palatine, IL 60067
Palos Heights
Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – 7607 W College Dr. Palos Heights, IL 60463
Park Forest
4th of July on July 4 – 352 Main St. Park Forest, IL 60466
Park Ridge
Fireworks Celebration on July 3 – Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St. Park Ridge, IL 60068
Riverside
Festival in the Park on July 4 – Guthrie Park, 1 Burling Rd. Riverside, IL 60546
Rolling Meadows
4th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 11:30 a.m. at 2901 Central Rd. Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Rosemont
Rockin’ in the Park 2022 on July 4 – Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl. Rosemont, IL 60018
Schaumburg
Post-game Independence Day Fireworks Supershow on July 4 – Schaumburg Boomers’ Wintrust Field, 1999 S Springinsguth Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60193
Skokie
Skokie 4th of July Parade on July 4 – from Oakton Community College north along Lincoln Ave. ending up going east along Oakton St.
South Holland
Fourth of July Celebration 2022 on July 4 – South Suburban College, 15800 State St. South Holland, IL 60473
Streamwood
4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Dolphin Park, 724 S Park Blvd. Streamwood, IL 60107
Tinley Park
Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 – McCarthy Park, 16801 S 80th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477
Westchester
July 4th Parade on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Mayfair and Dorchester
Wilmette
Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Ave. Wilmette, IL
Winnetka
Fourth of July on July 4 – Duke Child’s Field, 1321 Willow Rd. Winnetka, IL 60093
DuPage County
Bloomingdale
Fireworks Display on July 3 – 250 W Schick Rd. Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Burr Ridge
Independence Day Fireworks on July 3 – Walker Park, 7425 S Wolf Rd. Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Carol Stream
Summer Celebration Concert on July 2 (with fireworks) – Town Center, 960 N Gary Ave. Carol Stream, IL 60188
Darien
2022 4th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds primarily along 71st St.
Downers Grove / Woodridge (partnership)
July 4th Fireworks on July 4 – 75th St. and Lemont Rd.
Elk Grove Village
Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Rotary Green, 164 Lions Dr. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Glen Ellyn
The 4th in Glen Ellyn on July 4 – Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Rd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Hinsdale
Independence Day Celebrations on July 4 – Burlington Park, 1 Chicago Ave. Hinsdale, IL 60521
Itasca
Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Hamilton Lakes, 1133 N Arlington Heights Rd. Itasca, IL 60143
Lisle
Independence Day Celebration July 3-4 – Community Park, 1825 Short St. Lisle, IL 60532
Lombard
2022 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Madison Meadow Park, 500 E Wilson Ave. Lombard, IL 60148
Naperville
The Naperville Salute runs July 1-4 – Rotary Hill, 670W Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
North Riverside
Independence Day Parade on July 4, will end at Veterans Park
Oak Brook
The Taste of Oak Brook on July 3 – Oak Brook Polo Fields, 700 Oak Brook Rd. Oak Brook, IL 60523
Oakbrook Terrace
Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Terrace View Park, 17W063 Hodges Rd. Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Roselle
Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Roselle, IL 60172
Warrenville
4th of July Celebration runs July 3-4 – Cerny Park, 4S150 River Rd. Warrenville, IL 60555
Westmont
Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Dr. Westmont, IL 60559
Wheaton
2022 Wheaton Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187
Villa Park
Independence Day Parade on July 4 – parade begins at 10 a.m.
Lake County
Barrington
July Fourth Weekend runs July 1-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 1 at Barrington High School, 616 W Main St. Barrington, IL 60010
Deerfield
Family Days runs July 3-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 3 at Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St. Deerfield, IL 60015
Fox Lake
Celebrate Fox Lake on July 2 – Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Fox Lake, IL 60020
Gurnee
July 4th Fest runs July 2-4, Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway Gurnee, IL 60031
Hawthorn Woods
4th of July Fireworks on July 3 – Community Park, 5 Park View Ln. Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Highland Park
4th of July Celebration – Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035
Lake Forest
July 4th Festival & Fireworks – Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath Lake Forest, IL 60045
Lake Zurich
4th of July Celebration – Paulus Park, 200 S Rand Rd. Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Libertyville
Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Butler Lake Park, 835 W Winchester Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048
Lincolnshire
Red, White & BOOM runs July 3-4 – North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Rd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Mundelein
Community Days Festival runs July 1-4 – Kracklauer Park, 116 N Lake St. Mundelein, IL 60060
Round Lake Area
Beachfest & Fireworks on July 3 – Cultural & Civic Center Grounds, 2007 N Civic Center Way Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
Vernon Hills
2022 Fourth of July Celebrations on July 4 – Big Bear Lake, 1001 Lakeview Pkwy. Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Wauconda
Independence Day Fireworks on July 3
Waukegan
Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 S Harbor Pl. Waukegan, IL 60085
Zion
Independence Day Celebration on June 30 – Zion Park District Band Shell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive Zion, 60099
Will County
Beecher
4th of July Festival runs July 1-4 – Fireman’s Park, 675 Penfield St. Beecher, IL 60401
Bolingbrook
4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Dr. Bolingbrook, IL 60490
Frankfort
4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Main Park, 200 S Locust St. Frankfort, IL 60423
Joliet
Independence Celebration on July 3 – Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St. Joliet, Illinois 60432
Lockport
Fireworks on July 3
Mokena
4th of July Parade 2022 on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m.
New Lenox
Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Village Commons, 199 Veterans Pkwy. New Lenox, IL 60451
Romeoville
3rd or July Fireworks – three separate locations at the same time
Kane County
Aurora
Fireworks on July 4 – RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway Avenue Aurora, IL 60505
Batavia
Batavia Sky Concert on July 4 – Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Dr. Batavia, IL 60510
Elgin
Fourth of July on July 4 – Festival Park, 132 S Grove Ave. Elgin, IL 60120
North Aurora
Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – 25 E State St. North Aurora, IL 60542
Sleepy Hollow
Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks on July 2 and July 4 – 875 Winmoor Dr. Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
South Elgin
4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Panton Mill Park, 172 Prairie St. South Elgin, IL 60177
St. Charles
July 4th Celebration on July 4 – Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave, St. Charles, IL 60174
Lake County, IN
Cedar Lake
Summerfest 2022 runs July 1-4 – Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave. Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Crown Point
Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks on July 4 – Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S Court St. Crown Point, IN 46307
East Chicago
Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – multiple locations
Hobart
Fourth of July Celebration on July 4
Munster
Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 3 – Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr. Munster, IN 46321
Schererville
Schererville Fireworks 2022 on July 1 – Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd. Crown Point, IN 46307
Whiting
July 3rd Fireworks – Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd. Whiting, IN 46394
McHenry County
Cary
Summer Celebration on July 1 – Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Rd. Cary, IL 60013
Crystal Lake
Lakeside Festival runs June 30 through July 3 and Independence Day Parade on July 3 – festival at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014
Huntley
Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 4 – Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47 Huntley, IL 60142
Spring Grove
Independence Day 2022 runs July 3-4 – Main Street Park
Woodstock
Annual 4th of July Firework Display on July 4 – Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098
Kankakee County
No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!
DeKalb County
DeKalb
Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration on July 4 – Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd. DeKalb, IL 60115
Sandwich
Freedom Days Celebration on July 2 – Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Rd. Sandwich, IL 60548
Kendall County
Oswego
Independence Day Fireworks on July 4 – Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Rd. Oswego, IL 60543
Yorkville
Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Town Square, 301 N Bridge St. Yorkville, IL 60560
LaSalle County
Ottawa
4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Ottawa Township High School, 211 E Main St. Ottawa, IL 61350
Grundy County
Morris
Grundy County Fair runs June 30 through July 4 with fireworks on July 3 – Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 IL-47 Morris, IL 60450
Boone County
No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!
Ogle County
Mt. Morris
Let Freedom Ring runs July 1-4 – multiple locations
Lee County
Dixon
Petunia Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – multiple locations