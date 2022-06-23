Fireworks, parades, concerts, family-focused fun – there are numerous events across the Chicago area over the 4th of July weekend. Here is a county by county breakdown of options for your 2022 plans.

Counties are listed in this order: Cook, DuPage, Lake (IL), Will, Kane, Lake (IN), McHenry, Kankakee, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Boone, Ogle, Lee.

This list may not be all-inclusive, however it will be continually updated as more events are announced. Know of an event we’re missing or see an error in need of correction? Use the form at the bottom of the list to let us know!

Cook County

Arlington Heights

Frontier Days runs June 30 through July 4 – Recreation Park, 500 E Miner Street Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Link to event page

Bartlett

Annual Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza runs July 1-4 – corner of ​S. Stearns and S. Bartlett Road near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S Bartlett Rd. Bartlett, IL 60103

Link to event page

Bensenville

Libertyfest on July 4 – Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St. Bensenville, IL 60106

Link to event page

Bridgeview

3rd of July Celebration on July 3 – Commissioners Park, 8100 S Beloit Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455

Link to event page

Brookfield

4th of July Parade & Party in the Park on July 4 – Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave. Brookfield, IL 60513

Link to event page

Buffalo Grove

4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Rd. Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Link to event page

Chicago

Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3

Link to event page

Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2

Link to event page

Des Plaines

Community fireworks on July 1 at Oakton Community College, Independence Day Parade on July 4 at Center St. and Wicke Ave. – Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016

Link to event page

Evanston

Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association event on July 4 with parade, games, and fireworks – multiple parks throughout Evanston

Link to event page

Evergreen Park

2022 Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on July 1 – parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on 95th street, fireworks begin at dusk at Duffy Park, 9200 S Millard Ave. Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Link to event page

Glencoe

Independence Day Celebrations runs July 3-4 – multiple locations with fireworks at Glencoe Beach on July 3, 160 Hazel Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022

Link to event page

Glenview

4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. Glenview, IL 60026

Link to event page

Harvey

4th of July Celebration on July 2 – festivities held from 153rd to 154th and Broadway

Link to event page

Hoffman Estates

Northwest Fourth Fest runs July 1-4 with fireworks on July 3 – NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169

Link to event page

La Grange

La Grange Country Club’s 3rd of July Party on July 3, the event itself is only for club members however their fireworks can be seen from surrounding area – suggested viewing location for non-club members is Waiola Park

Link to event page

Lemont

Independence Day Extravaganza! on July 3 – Centennial Park, 16028 W 127th St. Lemont, IL 60439

Link to event page

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days runs July 1-4 – Harrer Park / Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street Morton Grove, IL 60053

Link to event page

Mount Prospect

4th of July Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Rd. Mt Prospect, IL 60056

Link to event page

Northbrook

2022 Northbrook 4th of July on July 4 – Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave. Northbrook, IL 60062

Link to event page

Oak Lawn

Fireworks Show on July 4 – Richards High School, 10601 Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Link to event page

Oak Park

July 4th Parade and Fireworks on July 4 – Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 Scoville Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302

Link to event page

Orland Park

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks on July 4 – Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave. Orland Park, IL 60462

Link to event page

Palatine

Hometown Fest runs June 30 through July 4 – Community Park, 250 E Wood St. Palatine, IL 60067

Link to event page

Palos Heights

Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – 7607 W College Dr. Palos Heights, IL 60463

Link to event page

Park Forest

4th of July on July 4 – 352 Main St. Park Forest, IL 60466

Link to event page

Park Ridge

Fireworks Celebration on July 3 – Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St. Park Ridge, IL 60068

Link to event page

Riverside

Festival in the Park on July 4 – Guthrie Park, 1 Burling Rd. Riverside, IL 60546

Link to event page

Rolling Meadows

4th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 11:30 a.m. at 2901 Central Rd. Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Link to event page

Rosemont

Rockin’ in the Park 2022 on July 4 – Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl. Rosemont, IL 60018

Link to event page

Schaumburg

Post-game Independence Day Fireworks Supershow on July 4 – Schaumburg Boomers’ Wintrust Field, 1999 S Springinsguth Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60193

Link to event page

Skokie

Skokie 4th of July Parade on July 4 – from Oakton Community College north along Lincoln Ave. ending up going east along Oakton St.

Link to event page

South Holland

Fourth of July Celebration 2022 on July 4 – South Suburban College, 15800 State St. South Holland, IL 60473

Link to event page

Streamwood

4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Dolphin Park, 724 S Park Blvd. Streamwood, IL 60107

Link to event page

Tinley Park

Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 – McCarthy Park, 16801 S 80th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477

Link to event page

Westchester

July 4th Parade on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Mayfair and Dorchester

Link to event page

Wilmette

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Ave. Wilmette, IL

Link to event page

Winnetka

Fourth of July on July 4 – Duke Child’s Field, 1321 Willow Rd. Winnetka, IL 60093

Link to event page

DuPage County

Bloomingdale

Fireworks Display on July 3 – 250 W Schick Rd. Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Link to event page

Burr Ridge

Independence Day Fireworks on July 3 – Walker Park, 7425 S Wolf Rd. Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Link to event page

Carol Stream

Summer Celebration Concert on July 2 (with fireworks) – Town Center, 960 N Gary Ave. Carol Stream, IL 60188

Link to event page

Darien

2022 4th of July Parade on July 4 – begins at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds primarily along 71st St.

Link to event page

Downers Grove / Woodridge (partnership)

July 4th Fireworks on July 4 – 75th St. and Lemont Rd.

Link to event page

Elk Grove Village

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Rotary Green, 164 Lions Dr. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Link to event page

Glen Ellyn

The 4th in Glen Ellyn on July 4 – Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Rd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Link to event page

Hinsdale

Independence Day Celebrations on July 4 – Burlington Park, 1 Chicago Ave. Hinsdale, IL 60521

Link to event page

Itasca

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 – Hamilton Lakes, 1133 N Arlington Heights Rd. Itasca, IL 60143

Link to event page

Lisle

Independence Day Celebration July 3-4 – Community Park, 1825 Short St. Lisle, IL 60532

Link to event page

Lombard

2022 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Madison Meadow Park, 500 E Wilson Ave. Lombard, IL 60148

Link to event page

Naperville

The Naperville Salute runs July 1-4 – Rotary Hill, 670W Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Link to event page

North Riverside

Independence Day Parade on July 4, will end at Veterans Park

Link to event page

Oak Brook

The Taste of Oak Brook on July 3 – Oak Brook Polo Fields, 700 Oak Brook Rd. Oak Brook, IL 60523

Link to event page

Oakbrook Terrace

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Terrace View Park, 17W063 Hodges Rd. Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Link to event page

Roselle

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Roselle, IL 60172

Link to event page

Warrenville

4th of July Celebration runs July 3-4 – Cerny Park, 4S150 River Rd. Warrenville, IL 60555

Link to event page

Westmont

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Dr. Westmont, IL 60559

Link to event page

Wheaton

2022 Wheaton Independence Day Celebration runs July 3-4 – Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187

Link to event page

Villa Park

Independence Day Parade on July 4 – parade begins at 10 a.m.

Link to event page

Lake County

Barrington

July Fourth Weekend runs July 1-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 1 at Barrington High School, 616 W Main St. Barrington, IL 60010

Link to event page

Deerfield

Family Days runs July 3-4 – multiple locations, fireworks on July 3 at Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St. Deerfield, IL 60015

Link to event page

Fox Lake

Celebrate Fox Lake on July 2 – Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Fox Lake, IL 60020

Link to event page

Gurnee

July 4th Fest runs July 2-4, Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway Gurnee, IL 60031

Link to event page

Hawthorn Woods

4th of July Fireworks on July 3 – Community Park, 5 Park View Ln. Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Link to event page

Highland Park

4th of July Celebration – Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035

Link to event page

Lake Forest

July 4th Festival & Fireworks – Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath Lake Forest, IL 60045

Link to event page

Lake Zurich

4th of July Celebration – Paulus Park, 200 S Rand Rd. Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Link to event page

Libertyville

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Butler Lake Park, 835 W Winchester Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048

Link to event page

Lincolnshire

Red, White & BOOM runs July 3-4 – North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Rd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Link to event page

Mundelein

Community Days Festival runs July 1-4 – Kracklauer Park, 116 N Lake St. Mundelein, IL 60060

Link to event page

Round Lake Area

Beachfest & Fireworks on July 3 – Cultural & Civic Center Grounds, 2007 N Civic Center Way Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Link to event page

Vernon Hills

2022 Fourth of July Celebrations on July 4 – Big Bear Lake, 1001 Lakeview Pkwy. Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Link to event page

Wauconda

Independence Day Fireworks on July 3

Link to event page

Waukegan

Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 – Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 S Harbor Pl. Waukegan, IL 60085

Link to event page

Zion

Independence Day Celebration on June 30 – Zion Park District Band Shell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive Zion, 60099

Link to event page

Will County

Beecher

4th of July Festival runs July 1-4 – Fireman’s Park, 675 Penfield St. Beecher, IL 60401

Link to event page

Bolingbrook

4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Dr. Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Link to event page

Frankfort

4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Main Park, 200 S Locust St. Frankfort, IL 60423

Link to event page

Joliet

Independence Celebration on July 3 – Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St. Joliet, Illinois 60432

Link to event page

Lockport

Fireworks on July 3

Link to event page

Mokena

4th of July Parade 2022 on July 4 – begins at 10 a.m.

Link to event page

New Lenox

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Village Commons, 199 Veterans Pkwy. New Lenox, IL 60451

Link to event page

Romeoville

3rd or July Fireworks – three separate locations at the same time

Link to event page

Kane County

Aurora

Fireworks on July 4 – RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway Avenue Aurora, IL 60505

Link to event page

Batavia

Batavia Sky Concert on July 4 – Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Dr. Batavia, IL 60510

Link to event page

Elgin

Fourth of July on July 4 – Festival Park, 132 S Grove Ave. Elgin, IL 60120

Link to event page

North Aurora

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – 25 E State St. North Aurora, IL 60542

Link to event page

Sleepy Hollow

Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks on July 2 and July 4 – 875 Winmoor Dr. Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

Link to event page

South Elgin

4th of July Celebration on July 4 – Panton Mill Park, 172 Prairie St. South Elgin, IL 60177

Link to event page

St. Charles

July 4th Celebration on July 4 – Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave, St. Charles, IL 60174

Link to event page

Lake County, IN

Cedar Lake

Summerfest 2022 runs July 1-4 – Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave. Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Link to event page

Crown Point

Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks on July 4 – Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S Court St. Crown Point, IN 46307

Link to event page

East Chicago

Independence Day Celebration on July 3 – multiple locations

Link to event page

Hobart

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4

Link to event page

Munster

Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 3 – Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr. Munster, IN 46321

Link to event page

Schererville

Schererville Fireworks 2022 on July 1 – Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd. Crown Point, IN 46307

Link to event page

Whiting

July 3rd Fireworks – Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd. Whiting, IN 46394

Link to event page

McHenry County

Cary

Summer Celebration on July 1 – Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Rd. Cary, IL 60013

Link to event page

Crystal Lake

Lakeside Festival runs June 30 through July 3 and Independence Day Parade on July 3 – festival at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014

Link to festival event page

Link to parade event page

Huntley

Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 4 – Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47 Huntley, IL 60142

Link to event page

Spring Grove

Independence Day 2022 runs July 3-4 – Main Street Park

Link to event page

Woodstock

Annual 4th of July Firework Display on July 4 – Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098

Link to event page

Kankakee County

No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!

DeKalb County

DeKalb

Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration on July 4 – Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd. DeKalb, IL 60115

Link to event page

Sandwich

Freedom Days Celebration on July 2 – Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Rd. Sandwich, IL 60548

Link to event page

Kendall County

Oswego

Independence Day Fireworks on July 4 – Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Rd. Oswego, IL 60543

Link to event page

Yorkville

Independence Day Celebration on July 4 – Town Square, 301 N Bridge St. Yorkville, IL 60560

Link to event page

LaSalle County

Ottawa

4th of July Fireworks on July 4 – Ottawa Township High School, 211 E Main St. Ottawa, IL 61350

Link to event page

Grundy County

Morris

Grundy County Fair runs June 30 through July 4 with fireworks on July 3 – Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 IL-47 Morris, IL 60450

Link to event page

Boone County

No events found. Know of any? Let us know with the form below!

Ogle County

Mt. Morris

Let Freedom Ring runs July 1-4 – multiple locations

Link to event page

Lee County

Dixon

Petunia Festival runs June 30 through July 4 – multiple locations

Link to event page