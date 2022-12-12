OSWEGO, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is nearly a half-million dollars richer, before taxes, after winning a state lottery jackpot.

The recent jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Rt. 34 in Oswego with the winning numbers: 9 – 11 – 26 – 39 – 42. The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their $450,000 prize.

The Lucky Day Lotto is a game unique to Illinois with two drawings a day, seven days a week. Players select five numbers between 1 and 45 for $1 per ticket. Match two and win $1, match three and win $15, match four and win $200, match all five and win the jackpot which resets to $100,000 when won and grows from there.

The odds of matching all five numbers in this particular lottery game is 1 : 1,221,759

The retailer where the ticket was sold receives a bonus equal to one percent of the prize amount, or $4,500. Nearly 19,700 winning tickets of some amount were sold for Friday evening’s drawing.