CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage.

The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available at participating locations which sell Circle K-branded fuel. Discounts could also be lower than 40 cents in some states depending on local laws.

The reduced price will be loaded onto pumps beginning at 4 p.m. local time and as long as customers are in line before 7 p.m. they will receive the discount.

So where can Chicagoans go to take advantage? Unfortunately it won’t be a quick drive.

Based on the company’s searchable map, here are the closest locations to the city.

  • 200 E LINCOLN AVE SCHERERVILLE, IN
  • 1350 S DIXIE HWY BEECHER, IL
  • 901 DIXIE HWY SUITE A BEECHER, IL
  • 700 ORIOLE DR PEOTONE, IL
  • 319 S MAIN ST GRANT PARK, IL
  • 29 S LOCUST ST MANTENO, IL
  • 113 CYPRESS DR MANTENO, IL
  • 705 W BALTIMORE ST WILMINGTON, IL
  • 3 GLADIOLUS ST MOMENCE, IL
  • 1711 RT 50 N BOURBONNAIS, IL
  • 655 N CONVENT ST BOURBONNAIS, IL
  • 1090 MAIN ST NW BOURBONNAIS, IL
  • 340 N KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL
  • 196 S KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL
  • 280 N KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL
  • 105 S FRONT ST BRAIDWOOD, IL
  • 575 S KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL
  • 1952 E COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL
  • 1590 W COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL
  • 1501 N DIVISION ST MORRIS, IL
  • 581 S INDIANA AVE KANKAKEE, IL
  • 439 E STATE ST SYCAMORE, IL
  • 2001 DEKALB AVE SYCAMORE, IL
  • 1102 N FIRST ST DEKALB, IL
  • 11 E NORTHBROOK DR DWIGHT, IL
  • 1 COMMERCE WAY UNIT A CLIFTON, IL
  • 290 MAIN ST MARSEILLES, IL
  • 1500 N COLUMBUS ST OTTAWA, IL