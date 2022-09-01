Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage.

The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available at participating locations which sell Circle K-branded fuel. Discounts could also be lower than 40 cents in some states depending on local laws.

The reduced price will be loaded onto pumps beginning at 4 p.m. local time and as long as customers are in line before 7 p.m. they will receive the discount.

So where can Chicagoans go to take advantage? Unfortunately it won’t be a quick drive.

Based on the company’s searchable map, here are the closest locations to the city.

200 E LINCOLN AVE SCHERERVILLE, IN

1350 S DIXIE HWY BEECHER, IL

901 DIXIE HWY SUITE A BEECHER, IL

700 ORIOLE DR PEOTONE, IL

319 S MAIN ST GRANT PARK, IL

29 S LOCUST ST MANTENO, IL

113 CYPRESS DR MANTENO, IL

705 W BALTIMORE ST WILMINGTON, IL

3 GLADIOLUS ST MOMENCE, IL

1711 RT 50 N BOURBONNAIS, IL

655 N CONVENT ST BOURBONNAIS, IL

1090 MAIN ST NW BOURBONNAIS, IL

340 N KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL

196 S KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL

280 N KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL

105 S FRONT ST BRAIDWOOD, IL

575 S KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL

1952 E COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL

1590 W COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL

1501 N DIVISION ST MORRIS, IL

581 S INDIANA AVE KANKAKEE, IL

439 E STATE ST SYCAMORE, IL

2001 DEKALB AVE SYCAMORE, IL

1102 N FIRST ST DEKALB, IL

11 E NORTHBROOK DR DWIGHT, IL

1 COMMERCE WAY UNIT A CLIFTON, IL

290 MAIN ST MARSEILLES, IL

1500 N COLUMBUS ST OTTAWA, IL