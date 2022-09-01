CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage.
The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available at participating locations which sell Circle K-branded fuel. Discounts could also be lower than 40 cents in some states depending on local laws.
The reduced price will be loaded onto pumps beginning at 4 p.m. local time and as long as customers are in line before 7 p.m. they will receive the discount.
So where can Chicagoans go to take advantage? Unfortunately it won’t be a quick drive.
Based on the company’s searchable map, here are the closest locations to the city.
- 200 E LINCOLN AVE SCHERERVILLE, IN
- 1350 S DIXIE HWY BEECHER, IL
- 901 DIXIE HWY SUITE A BEECHER, IL
- 700 ORIOLE DR PEOTONE, IL
- 319 S MAIN ST GRANT PARK, IL
- 29 S LOCUST ST MANTENO, IL
- 113 CYPRESS DR MANTENO, IL
- 705 W BALTIMORE ST WILMINGTON, IL
- 3 GLADIOLUS ST MOMENCE, IL
- 1711 RT 50 N BOURBONNAIS, IL
- 655 N CONVENT ST BOURBONNAIS, IL
- 1090 MAIN ST NW BOURBONNAIS, IL
- 340 N KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL
- 196 S KINZIE AVE BRADLEY, IL
- 280 N KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL
- 105 S FRONT ST BRAIDWOOD, IL
- 575 S KENNEDY DR BRADLEY, IL
- 1952 E COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL
- 1590 W COURT ST KANKAKEE, IL
- 1501 N DIVISION ST MORRIS, IL
- 581 S INDIANA AVE KANKAKEE, IL
- 439 E STATE ST SYCAMORE, IL
- 2001 DEKALB AVE SYCAMORE, IL
- 1102 N FIRST ST DEKALB, IL
- 11 E NORTHBROOK DR DWIGHT, IL
- 1 COMMERCE WAY UNIT A CLIFTON, IL
- 290 MAIN ST MARSEILLES, IL
- 1500 N COLUMBUS ST OTTAWA, IL