4-year-old catches attention of pro soccer team

A pro soccer team in England is really planning ahead for the future.

They’ve just recruited a four-year-old player.

Zane Ali Salman is still in preschool, but videos of his soccer skills have already caught the attention of the Arsenal Club. He’ll get to attend Arsenal’s Academy, to hone those skills and hopefully help him go pro.

Zane already runs rings around kids his age. And the club invited hie for some tryouts, and decided he was the right stuff to be a superstar when’s older enough of course.