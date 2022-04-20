DALLAS, TX — In celebration of 4/20 Wingstop is offering a limited-edition, 4/20-inspired flavor classed Blazed and Glazed, available through April 22, or while supplies last.

The flavors is crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry and cayenne pepper – capturing the herbal notes of the holiday and may produce a mouth-tingling sensation. It’s important to note the flavor will not actually get you high.

“Some of our biggest fans aren’t just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries,” said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. “And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we’re going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop’s desire to engage this audience.”

This is the first year the brand has created a custom flavor in honor of the holiday.

Fans can order the wings on their website and their app.