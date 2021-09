CHICAGO — Fall is finally here and what better way to say goodbye to September and Hello to October than with pumpkins, apples and more apples.

Now you can enjoy all of these sweet treats and much more at the 34th annual Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest which kicks off Saturday October 2nd.

WGN News Now talked with Rudy Flores, executive director of Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce about the event and what you can expect.

You can find more information on the event here.