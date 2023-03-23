ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – He’s not even four years old, but he’s dealt with a lifetime of medical treatments in his young life.

Now an organization is hoping to give a cancer patient from the Northwest Suburbs a trip of a lifetime, and you can help.

Campaign One at a Time is raising funds to send three-year Levi Tsu, who has been fighting an aggressive brain tumor since March 2020, to Walt Disney World and Give The Kids the World Village during March. They need $5,000 to do so and as of the middle of the month, they’ve raised $3,405 for the trip.

“For us, I think every single moment is just so precious, and I think knowing that, we realize that going to Disney is even that much more special, for him and for us, because we don’t know what lies ahead,” said Levi’s mother Shannon Tsu. “So being able to partake in that for us and our entire family with Levi I think is really meaningful.”

The couple said that they learned about Campaign One at a Time from other parents who also had children undergoing cancer treatments.

People can donate here to the campaign that runs through March 31.

It’s one that would be appreciated by Levi along with his parents, Shannon and Steve Tsu, who’ve been on a long journey after the initial diagnosis three ago. After seeing the child struggle with simple tasks in the first few months after he was born in June 2019, the parents brought Levi in for a number of tests until it was discovered that he had AT/DT, an aggressive brain tumor, and would need to have it removed.

Since then he’s dealt with multiple treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell replacements, all in hopes of getting him cancer free. During the three years, there has been both progress and setbacks for Levi, including the discovery of new cancer cells in December 2020, May 2021, and August 2022.

As of March 2023, three years since beginning his journey, he’s cancer-free, but his parents remain diligent with treatments in case it returns.

Yet support from those close to them along with others they’ve met along the way have helped the couple deal with Levi’s health battles, including this effort to get the three-year-old a trip of a lifetime.

“Thinking back on the journey, certainly Levi’s been through a lot, and the cancer and the treatments has taken a lot from him, but at the same time, Levi has so much love to give,” said Steve Tsu. ”Even though the most horrible experiences, whether it just be friends or even people we don’t know, come together and really support us.

“That’s what really gets you through those moments.”

Perhaps their support will get them another, as they talked about with Larry Hawley from WGN News Now, which you can see in the video at the top of the page.

In the middle of the story, you can hear from Shannon and Steve Tsu about Levi’s of Levi since 2020.