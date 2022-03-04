3-ton piece of Space junk slams into the moon

Scientist believe the impact created a new crater on the moon

CHICAGO, IL – A three ton piece of space junk crashed into the far side of the moon Friday morning possibly creating a new crater.

Scientists believe it will take weeks, even months before they can get images of the impact site.

Experts said Earth’s telescopes weren’t able to get any images because it was out of their view.



Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is orbiting the moon but was not in positon; however, astronomers said it will use its cameras to identify the impact site and take post-impact images.

Astronomers originally thought the bus-sized space junk was a piece of a SpaceX booster launched in 2015, but experts now think it’s part of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

Space observers said the rogue object was traveling at a speed of about 5,700 mph, and slammed into the moon around 6:25 a.m. CT.

Experts believe the impact created a crater up to 66 feet across and produced a cloud of lunar dust spanning hundreds of miles.