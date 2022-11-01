CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

The grocery store is billed as “a next-generation omni-channel local food emporium providing Chicagoans a place to eat and shop,” according to a press release from the company.

The new location at 1233 North Wells Street officially opened Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and includes 12,000 more items than its Lincoln Park location. The release states many of the new items are locally sourced from Chicago and the Midwest.