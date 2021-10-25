2021 has a scent, it’s available in a candle

A new candle is combining scents inspired by some of the year’s weirdest moments.

The 2021 Scent Candle has four different layers. Berries and cream which is a nod to one of the year’s viral TikTok trends. Honeycomb designed to invoke memories of a scene from Netflix’s Squid Game.

Fantasy is a celebrity fragrance released by Britney Spears in 2005 and in honor of the Free Britney movement.

The last scent is the “sterile, clinical” smell of vaccines, to mark the second year of the pandemic.

You might remember the same company from England released a 2020 candle. That one included banana bread, hand sanitizer, woody musk as a Tiger Kiger inspired Budget aftershave.