CHICAGO — Two Chicago companies have been named finalists in a major competition involving craft beer as they each do their part to diversify the brewing industry.

Azadi Brewing Company and Funkytown Brewery, both based in the city, have been chosen to take part in Samuel Adam’s “Crafting Dreams Beer Bash” in New York on Friday.

As one of six breweries chosen from 50 applicants, it gives each the chance to win a brewing & business “experienceship” in which one of the companies can work side-by-side with Samuel Adams to learn more about the business.

As part of that, the brewery would get the opportunity to make a collaboration beer with the Boston-based brewer.

Azadi and Funkytown will get the chance to share their own unique stories at the event, one that’s not only about the beer they produce but also their mission in brewing.

Bhavik Modi & Gator Schrand of Azadi Brewing (Courtesy Azadi Brewing)

Azadi Brewing was started in 2020 by friends Bhavik Modi and Gator Schrand, partnering with Pilot Project to help brew their beer that pays tribute to the culture and flavors of India.

They get some of the ingredients for their beer straight from India, including fresh lemongrass from the Himalayas, and use them to create brews that are a tribute to the culture of that country.

“It’s truly an Indian brewery,” said Modi. “Every single one of our cans had a story behind what in India inspired us to brew this beer.”

Modi points to the growing interest in craft beer in India as one of the motivations in shaping the brewery over the last three years, one he hopes an “experienceship” from Sam Adams could accelerate.

Yet he’s taken pride in the way that Azadi has created its own space in a crowded Chicago beer market.

“We’re also seeing people from the Indian community saying I’ve seen myself represented in craft beer before, and it’s so exciting going to a Whole Foods or a different store or restaurant and seeing an Indian brand with ingredients that I grew up with on the shelf,” said Modi “We just hope to create a bigger, more inclusive community around craft beer.”

Schrand has enjoyed the experimentation with Azadi’s brews that have introduced ingredients that haven’t been common in beer in the past.

“That’s why I love working with Bhavik. He’s able to bring to me some spices or fruits or foods that I may have not been familiar with when I was going up,” said Schrand. “To be able to try and incorporate those into a beer recipe; it’s a true collaboration between us and between our cultures and our families and our worlds.

“That’s what craft beer is all about – and that’s where I get a lot of joy from it.”

Zachary Day, Richard Bloomfield, and Greg Williams of Funkytown Brewery. (Courtesy: Funkytown Brewing)

They began as homebrewers in 2017 and over the course of six years have carved out their own space in the Chicago market.

Funkytown Brewery was started by Zachary Day, Richard Bloomfield, and Greg Williams in the fall of 2021 with a focus on ales and light-APV beers. They’ve continued to add more styles of beer to their menu over the last two years.

Like Azadi, they work with Pilot Project to produce their beers and have expanded into a number of stores in the Chicagoland area. You can now find Funkytown beer at the United Center, Wrigley Field, and Guaranteed Rate Field as well.

Earning the chance to take part in the New York “Crafting Dreams Beer Bash” is another major step for the brewery as they continue to grow.

“It’s a way for us to say ‘Hey, another step in the validation process, another step in where we are trying to go and where we want to be, culture-wise, beer-wise,'” said Day. “To be recognized and honored by Sam Adams to participate in this competition gives us an opportunity to get more exposure, it gives us the opportunity to tell our story greater.

“Gives us an opportunity to get our beer in front of more people and explain what it is that we’re trying to do.”

That’s not just making great but trying to introduce and get more people involved in brewing beer and on the business side of the industry, including those who haven’t had access to it in the past.

“Our mission is very important,” said Williams. “Because there is a lot of Black and Brown and women who enjoy beer but feel like there isn’t a space for them to enjoy it. With Funkytown, we wanted to bring that space and have people come out more and enjoy beer amongst each other.”

For Bloomfield, another one of those opportunities comes this weekend in New York, where the brewery has the chance to interact with others and introduce people to their mission.

“People come up to our table to taste, we pour up beer, we share some jokes, we get to know each other, we have fun, we try to create that beer culture which is not dramatically different, it’s just that we share different perspectives,” said Bloomfield. “The beer names, the beer label artwork, it just comes from a community that’s not viewed in the industry space.

“So it’s very important, but also it’s fun getting this outreach to these communities and actually hearing their perspective because it’s never really been heard before. Not much data out there on why Black people and women aren’t necessarily gravitating towards craft beer.”

WGN News Now has more on both breweries ahead of the Sam Adams’ Crafting Dreams Beer Bash and the chance to get the “experienceship” in the video above from Larry Hawley.