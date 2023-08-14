ELGIN, Ill. — A historical Victorian home in Elgin is on the market for only the second time since its 1889 construction.

Credit: Naomi Campbell

The mansion at 214 S. State Street was built by Dr. Ora Pelton and kept by his family until 1955 when it was sold to the Izzo family who owns it to this day. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 for its “architectural significance.” Here’s a portion of the application submitted to put it on the registry:

“It was 1889 when Dr. Ora A. Pelton, Sr., a highly esteemed physician in both Elgin and Kane County, commissioned contractor and architect Gilbert M. Turnbull to design and construct a residence at 214 South State Street. Turnbull designed many significant structures in Elgin… The Izzo-Pelton house appears to be one of the few existing examples of elaborate wood ornamentation designed by this local architect.”

The primary home features three levels of Victorian-era design with eight bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, three fireplaces, and a basement. Behind the home is a large carriage house built in 1890 with an unfinished second level.

According to the registry application, each room is finished with a different kind of wood: the hall and stairway with oak; the parlors with birch; dining room with sycamore; office with birds eye maple; kitchen with yellow leaf pine; and the second floor rooms with gum wood. What’s more, the leaf of the type of wood used is depicted in a carving on the casing of each door frame for each room.

According to the registry, Dr. Pelton continued to practice medicine in Elgin and by 1935 he held the record of being the longest practicing physician in this portion of the state.

According to Historic Elgin, “This home represents a synthesis of the Stick Style with Eastlake detailing. The varied roof forms, complex silhouettes and massing, projecting gables, sculptured chimneys, and tower create an exuberant High Victorian expression against the sky. Much of the detailing, including the clapboard siding with additional overlaid boards running horizontally, vertically, diagonally and curvilinear exhibit distinctive Stick Style characteristics.”

