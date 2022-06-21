COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The first Cook County Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction grants are being awarded, totaling $14 million.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and aims to aid communities in Cook Co. which are most impacted by gun violence.

The initiative is expected to award a total of $65 million over the next three years.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is scheduled to join other leaders to announce the awards at an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

