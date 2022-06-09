CHICAGO — Thousands of guns have been recovered by the Chicago Police Department so far this year and they’re hoping to keep that number growing through peaceful means.

At a June 6 press conference, CPD Superintendent David Brown stated officers have recovered 4,826 guns since January 1. 419 of those guns were assault weapons which he said was an 81% increase in assault weapons recovered as compared the same timeframe in 2021.

The department is partnering with St. Sabina Church to host a gun turn-in event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals will receive a $100 gift card for every gun turned in. Additionally, a $10 gift card will be given for every BB gun, air gun, and replica gun which is turned in.

“There will be no questions asked to turn in your gun,” said Brown at the press conference. “The most important thing is these weapons are being taken off the street.”

Today at 11 a.m. CPD’s Office of Community Policing will discuss details of the event alongside representatives from St. Sabina Church and Purpose Over Pain.

Today’s event will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.