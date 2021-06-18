100 1st grade students surprised with new scooters

One hundred 1st grade students from Dulles School of Excellence were surprised with brand new scooters.

It was all a part of the Making a Difference on and off the Field presented by the nonprofit Buddy’s HELPERS in partnership with Samsung.

In 2020, high school boys and girl soccer players from Chicago, Dallas, and Miami high schools came together. Instead of playing against each other on the field, they came together to pay it forward and carry out random acts of kindness.

Nearly 2,000 student athletes contributed $1 each to help purchase 100 brand new scooters.

This campaign began in Chicago back in 2015.