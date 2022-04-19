CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker is set to sign the recently passed 2023 state budget into law which includes direct checks to Illinois families.

Pritzker plans to sign the budget at a 10 a.m. event today where he is expected to discuss many of the perceived benefits to Illinoisans at a time he is running for reelection.

The budget comes from a freeze on the motor-fuel tax, a year-long hiatus on grocery sales taxes, a per-household property tax reimbursement of up to $300 and an increased tax credit to the low-income working families.

The plan will:

Suspend the state tax on groceries for one year, starting July 1.

The gas tax will be frozen until January.

Property tax rebates will be doubled.

Taxes on school supplies will be frozen during peak times this fall.

Direct checks will be sent to some families equaling $50 for an individual and $100 per child.

The earned income tax credit would be permanently expanded.

Illinois residents making less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 per year for couples filing jointly will qualify for the direct checks. Each taxpayer will receive $50, plus $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

The budget also includes more than $200 million for new public safety initiatives answering Republican criticism that Democrats were not doing enough to address rising crime.

It also puts $1 billion into a state “rainy day” fund. It will go into effect on July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.