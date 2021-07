SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday that they are fully aligning with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding masks.

In a news release, IDPH officials said, “CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission.” They also recommended indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.