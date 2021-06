CHICAGO — It’s finally here: Illinois will move to Phase 5 of the pandemic recovery plan, the final phase of the "Restore Illinois" on Friday, June 11, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.

With Illinois on the verge of a full reopening, beach safety is a top priority for city officials. Last year was the deadliest year on record for drownings in Lake Michigan. City officials have come together to focus on drowning prevention as 22 beaches up and down the Lakefront continues to attract locals and tourists.