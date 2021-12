Pausa de pago de préstamos estudiantiles es extendido

ELGIN, Ill. — The family of a suburban man who is seriously ill with COVID-19 has filed an emergency appeal trying to force doctors to treat him with the controversial drug ivermectin.

Sebastrian Abbinanti and his wife Maria both tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The Elgin couple, who are in their 40s and have three young sons, were both put on ventilators and have been in the ICU at AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for three weeks, according to their family.

Their family has been fighting to keep them alive at all costs.