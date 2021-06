Nueva Colaboración Provee Pruebas y Vacunas de COVID-19 Gratis

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police said Monday that an 18-year-old boy from Gurnee was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Bowen Park.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Sheridan Road following reports of shots fired with a subject down around 2:20 a.m. There, police found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the parking lot.