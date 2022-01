CHICAGO A group of state legislators are calling for public hearings regarding the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) and they're sharply criticizing the Governor.

Many Republican lawmakers blasted Governor JB Pritzker, accusing him of remaining silent with the emergence of new controversies involving the troubled state agency. In addition, legislators pointed to tragic failures with the recent murder of a DCFS caseworker and 6-year-old Damari Perry.

"If that's not a crisis, I don't know what is," Rep. Tom Weber said (R-64th District).