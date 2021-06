CHICAGO — Chicago business leaders joined together under one roof Tuesday for the 20th annual Hospitality & Tourism Summit. Organizers told WGN they're happy to be back after the pandemic caused last year's event to go virtual.

The Navy Pier Grand Ballroom has been packed all day — a welcomed sight for many vendors in attendance. Some say their businesses barely survived the pandemic. Others believe Tuesday's turnout is a glimmer of hope after a difficult year.