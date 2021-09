COOK COUNTY, Ill. — More than 550 inmates are currently in the Cook County Jail who shouldn’t be. Many should be in state prison but aren’t because the Illinois Department of Corrections has refused to accept many new inmates due to Covid concerns. Now Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court asking justices to force IDOC to accept the inmates.

“For more than a year and a half, the Illinois Department of Corrections has avoided its responsibility to take custody of individuals sentenced and remanded to its custody by the Circuit Court and instead has forced the Cook County Department of Corrections to hold these individuals indefinitely,” Dart said in a written statement.