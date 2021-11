Chef y autora comparte recetas saludables para combatir la diabetes

WASHINGTON — A former suburban tech CEO was sentenced to 30 days in jail Friday for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In court, Bradley Rukstales, the former CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was ordered to pay $500 in restitution in addition to the 30 day sentence. Judge Carl Nichols is allowing Rukstales to turn himself in at a later date.