Worker at Elgin Mental Health CenterTests Positive for COVID-19

ELGIN, Ill. — WGN Investigates has learned an employee at the Elgin Mental Health Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Some staff at the state-run center are claiming not enough is being done to protect other workers and patients.

In an email to two state lawmakers that was obtained by WGN Investigates, a staff member claims administrators “did not follow protocol” by allowing the worker, a security therapy aide, to stay on the job, even after he reported having been in contact with a child who tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff is now worried the virus could spread through the center, a secured mental health treatment facility with 350 patients and 650 employees.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Human Services saidthe staff member is the only known case in the facility. Test results for four other employees are pending.

He said the state has taken steps to limit possible exposure to the virus, including temperature checks for anyone entering the facility.