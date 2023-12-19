CHICAGO — More than a month after a CTA Yellow Line train hit a piece of snow removal equipment sending more than a dozen people to the hospital, the line remains closed and the transit agency won’t say when it may re-open.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are back at the scene this week performing accident reconstruction.

NTSB’s preliminary investigation of the November 16 crash indicated the braking distances programmed into the CTA’s signaling system may not have been long enough.

The finding prompted the CTA to examine pre-programmed systems on all of its rail lines and the agency said it determined the potential flaw is unique to the Yellow Line.

Investigators say the train operator immediately engaged braking systems when signals indicated there was danger ahead. The train slowed from 54mph to 27mph at the moment of impact.

Meanwhile, the rail line that connects Skokie with Chicago’s far north side and the transit network beyond remains closed and 14,000 weekly riders are using shuttle buses instead.

Federal investigators released the scene to the CTA days after the crash which would normally prompt a rapid return to service. But it hasn’t.

“We turned the site over to the CTA on November 20 so now it’s the CTA’s decision on when they’ll reopen the line,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said during a briefing last week.

CTA president Dorval Carter told the agency’s oversight board last week that engineers were “focused on implementing mitigation efforts” on the Yellow Line.

However, no one is saying how long that might take.

“CTA is currently engaged in an extremely thorough review of all aspects of the Yellow Line,” a spokesperson told WGN Investigates. “Once this review is complete, CTA will determine a plan to reopen… reopening won’t occur until we have a complete an thorough review.”

The CTA issued a blanket denial to a WGN Investigates Freedom of Information Act request for records and video related to the crash.

The CTA cited federal rules that it said require information about the accident to be released only by the NTSB. The CTA claimed releasing video of the incident – which could shed light on braking distances, signals and the emergency response – would be a security risk because the video could reveal the location of cameras.

“This information about the deployment and capacities of CTA’s cameras on its transportation system could be used to attack the security at CTA’s facilities and put CTA’s employees and the public at risk,” a CTA representative wrote while denying the open records request.