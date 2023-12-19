CHICAGO — Bad weather and biting dogs used to rank among the biggest challenges for letter carriers. Now, those concerns have given way to something more serious: The threat of violence.

Attacks against letter carriers have soared in recent years, both in Chicago and nationally, according to data obtained by WGN Investigates.

So, what’s being done to protect them?

Not enough, according to the Postal Police Officers Association.

“We received a directive that we were only allowed to patrol real postal property,” said Marlon Barber, a postal police officer and association member.

That U. S. Postal Service issued that directive in August 2020. Up until then, postal police patrolled the streets and helped protect carriers on their routes.

Now, that is no longer permitted.

As a result, the association believes carriers have been left unprotected.

Data shows that in 2019, when patrols were still allowed, there were eight reported letter carrier robberies in Chicago. Last year, the number increased 300 percent to 32, data shows.

Nationally, it follows the same pattern. There were 472 robberies last year, up from 73 in 2019.

“We would follow [letter carriers] around on their routes sometimes or assist them if they felt a fear,” Barber said. “We have guns, batons the exact same tactics that any police officer would have.”

Barber said postal police are now assigned to protect brick-and-mortar facilities only. The association sued to reverse the decision but lost.

Recently, lawmakers introduced a bill that would return postal police to the streets. The legislation, dubbed the Postal Police Reform Act, is supported by Sen. Dick Durbin D-Illinois. It would need to be approved by Congress.

As for why thieves target the carriers, Barber said often they are seeking so-called arrow keys, which allow access to big blue mailboxes and sell for thousands of dollars on the black market.

With the key, thieves can steal large quantities of mail, in search of cash, gift cards or even prescriptions.

In the first half of this year, there were 25,00 mail receptacle thefts. Last year, there were 38,500 reported thefts total.