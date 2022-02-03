Van Dyke’s final hours as an inmate: Former CPD officer released just after midnight

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke and his attorney Daniel Herbert attend a post conviction hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Friday, December 14, 2018. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/pool)

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke spent his finals day as a prisoner at the Taylorville Correctional Center, southeast of Springfield, Illinois. He was released in the dark of night, 15 minutes after midnight, according to a state corrections spokesperson.

The Taylorville facility is a minimum security prison that housed 747 inmates at last report.

It was the last in a series of stops for the high profile prisoner who has been shuttled around the country and between local and federal lock-ups for his safety during his 3-plus years in prison.

The Illinois Department of Corrections’ website says the Taylorville prison is currently on lockdown and no visits are allowed. The site did not explain the reason for the lockdown.

In 2019, Van Dyke was reportedly assaulted by other inmates in his cell at the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. After the assault Van Dyke was said to be kept in isolation for his own protection.

What do inmates think of Taylorville prison? Here’s a 2016 survey (pdf) by the John Howard Association of Illinois.