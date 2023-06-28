A summer storm in the Northeast is creating crew scheduling problems, delays and cancellations across the country. Chicago-based United appears to be the hardest hit airline with some flight attendants telling WGN Investigates they’ve been stuck in cities without hotel rooms and waited on hold for hours to find out their flight assignments.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 20 years,” said one flight attendant who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Other flight attendants shared screenshots with WGN Investigates showing they had been on hold with United’s crew scheduling phone center for as long as nine hours.

An internal company communication told employees there were approximately 400 calls waiting to be answered with the longest wait time at that moment of four hours.

A United spokesperson did not directly respond to questions about whether the airline’s crew scheduling system was overwhelmed.

“We’ve had to delay and cancel some flights in Chicago because of the severe weather in the Northeast, which has also caused our flight crews to be out of place,” United spokesperson Leslie Scott said in an email to WGN. “We’ve increased staffing to restore flight attendant schedules and are offering triple pay to pick up open trips.”

FlightAware.com reports 14% of United’s flights are cancelled today and 20% are delayed. The website’s “misery map” shows O’Hare is one of the harder hit airports.

A representative of the Association of Flight Attendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other airlines are also reporting delays and cancellations due to early week storms.

Roughly 6,500 flights were delayed and more than 1,900 cancelled on the East Coast on Tuesday. United, which operates a major hub in Newark, New Jersey had cancelled about 500 flights – or 18% of its schedule – according to FlightAware.

Airline technology and crew scheduling systems came into focus last Christmas when Southwest Airlines was forced to suspend most flight operations for days. The issues prompted congressional hearings and an estimated loss to the airline of more than $400 million.