Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper who performed as FBG Duck, was shot to death in the Gold Coast in August 2020. | File photo

CHICAGO — The five reputed gang members accused of carrying out the brazen daytime murder of a South Side rapper will go to trial in the fall of 2023, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold set Oct. 2, 2023 as the tentative trial date for the five men charged in the August 2020 shooting of FBG Duck along Oak Street in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien said the trial is expected to last four weeks and, given the number of defendants, will likely require the use of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse’s ceremonial courtroom.

“We’re looking at a long trial,” Pacold said. “It is a substantial amount of time no matter how you look at it.”

The five defendants in the case — Charles Liggins, Kenneth Roberson, Tacarlos Offerd, Christopher Thomas and Marcus Smart — are each charged with murder in aid of racketeering, as well as firearms violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

Prosecutors allege the defendants are members of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples gang, which claims territory in the Parkway Gardens Homes located at 64th and King Drive. FBG Duck — born Carlton Weekly — was affiliated with Fly Boy Gang, a rival faction of the Gangster Disciples with territory a few blocks away.