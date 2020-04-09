Three suburban hospital ICUs reach capacity with COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As of late Wednesday, three north suburban hospitals reached their capacity to care for the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, WGN Investigates has learned.

These numbers change by the hour, but Lake Forest Hospital, Vista Medical Center in Waukegan and Condell Medical Center in Libertyville were all out of room in their intensive care units Wednesday night, according to the Lake County Health Department.

It’s believed these are the first three Illinois hospitals to reach capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. Those hospitals reported to the Lake County Health Department that they do have enough ventilators to care for their current patients.

We’ve reached out to those facilities for comment but have yet to hear anything definitive.

The biggest concern since the outbreak began has been that an influx of patients could easily overwhelm local hospital’s capacity to care for them. Local health officials say other hospitals in Lake County do have space in their intensive care wards.

“Right now the administrators are not requesting the health department stand-up an external facility for patients; but that is something the health department looks at every single day, looking at locations, looking at possibilities should that need arise, we want to be their to supply that demand,” the Lake County Health Department said in a statement.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker spoke previously about re-opening Sherman Hospital in Elgin as an alternate care facility. We don’t have an update on how close that is to being open.

The makeshift hospital at McCormick Place does have several hundreds beds ready, but has not yet taken in any patients.