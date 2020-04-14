The rising cost of Illinois’s COVID-19 response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gov. JB Pritzker’s response to COVID-19 comes with a cost that’s just now beginning to be tallied.

New numbers from state comptroller Susana Mendoza show the state has already shelled out more than $100 million.

Since late March, Illinois has already spent $168 million dollars battling the outbreak and the meter is still running.

“Especially those first few days, it really felt like a wild, wild west atmosphere,” Mendoza said.

As WGN first reported two weeks ago the pressure to secure contracts for personal protective equipment was so intense, banks balked at cashing payments out of fear of fraud.

Mendoza is now publishing the state’s COVID checkbook online.

“When this crisis began, other states had billions in their rainy-day funds. We had $60,000,” she said. “That’s not even enough to pay for 30 seconds of expenses.”

The majority of the money – more than 100 million dollars - has gone for personal protective equipment.

Illinois has also spent:

$1.7 million for two charter flights to Shanghai to pick-up supplies.

$3.3 million to a health care staffing company as a retainer for hiring medical staff for McCormick Place.

$23,750 for 50 cases of body bags.

“It’s one thing to get price gouged. It’s another thing to get completely screwed,” Mendoza said. “And we’re doing everything we can to avoid the scams.”

Mendoza said this crisis means Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills – which now stands at $7.8 billion - will grow.

“I think that’s a natural expectation,” she said. “We will not be able to chip away as quickly as we had been to that bill backlog.”

Mendoza said Illinois was woefully unprepared to financially weather this crisis. She and the governor hope some sort of federal bailout is on the horizon.

More information at https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/covid19-information/