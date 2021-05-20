The problems with underground party houses

This story airs Tuesday, May 25 on the WGN News at 9

CHICAGO — Underground party houses became an issue during the coronavirus pandemic and the problem doesn’t appear to be going away.

Home shares have to be registered with the City of Chicago but some people are ignoring the rules.

The situation is so problematic on one West Side block, neighbors feel as if they are being held hostage. They’ve complained for months about parties at one specific home but nothing has happened to change it. During a two month stretch in January, there were more than 20 calls made to police about the home. A person was killed right outside, but the parties continue.

The homeowner claims to be an Airbnb host but there’s no record of their status.

