OAK BROOK, Ill. — The surveillance videos were startling: Mobs of thieves descending on high-end stores and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise in a matter of moments. They targeted shopping centers in the city and suburbs. The crimes seemed hard to prevent because they happened so fast.

It was against that backdrop in 2021 that the Illinois Attorney General created a retail crime task force that would take a different approach. They would view the thefts not as one-off’s done by individuals, but as part of a larger organized crime pattern.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has distributed out almost $5 million to nearly two dozen communities, including Oak Brook, Gurnee, Naperville and Orland Park. “We’ve funded 25 police departments throughout the state, all the way down to Carbondale,” Raoul said. It pays for everything from overtime to license plate readers and surveillance systems that allow police to see what’s happening before they even arrive.

“That’s the difference between now and years ago,” Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said. “We’re not reacting to these things, we’re being proactive and using technology to get ahead of it and keep people like this safe.”

Automated license plate readers now surround Oakbrook Center giving officers advance warning of potential criminal activity. “If somebody is coming here in a stolen vehicle, they’re not coming to shop,” Strockis said. Task force money has also been used to give police real-time access to store surveillance cameras.

In DuPage County, where Oakbrook Center is located, the state’s attorney charged 462 felony retail theft cases last year. In Cook County, which has five times the population as Cook County, prosecutors only brought 74 more felony retail theft cases.

“Absolutely it’s sending a message to people,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. “’Don’t come here and steal. Don’t come here and commit crime. You’re going to get caught and going to be prosecuted.’” Berlin said he also looks for opportunities to upgrade charges when appropriate.

That message stands in sharp contrast to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who only prosecutes retail theft as a felony if more than $1,000 worth of merchandise is stolen.

Foxx’s office declined WGN Investigates’ offer to be interviewed for this story but defends raising the threshold for charging retail theft as a felony by saying it allowed prosecutors to focus on the drivers of violence.

Foxx’s spokesperson also said frequently it’s retailers who fail to cooperate in investigations or show up for court, forcing prosecutors to drop cases they do charge.

“If it’s a young person who does something stupid, we’re going to put them in diversion,” Berlin said. “I’m not going to ruin someone’s life over that. But when you come in here with anti-theft detection devices, when you come in here with a foil-lined bag and your intent is clearly to steal, you’re going to be prosecuted. You’re going to be held accountable. And more than likely you’re going to spend time in jail.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has received $276,000 so far and enables officers to work with Chicago police in high-profile shopping districts downtown. It’s netted arrests with reports that read like a Christmas list for someone with expensive taste. One bust netted stolen merchandise worth more than $8,000.

“Once you realize the organized nature of this and how much it’s costing businesses and consumers and what sometimes the proceeds are used for,” Attorney General Raoul said, “be it gun trafficking, human trafficking, other criminal activity, then you realize it’s criminal activity that needs to be prioritized.”

While the Magnificent Mile and many malls are struggling to fill retail space due to everything from the move to online purchasing and post-pandemic changes in commuting patterns, Oakbrook Center appears to be thriving.

“We are a destination for all of Chicagoland,” Tim Geiges, general manager of the shopping center, said.

Geiges credits the stepped-up law enforcement presence, as well as private security, with sending a message.

“We have a zero-tolerance for anything that’s going to impact people from enjoying the safe environment that we promote,” Geiges said.

Last month, task force officers used spike strips to deflate the tires of a stolen U-Haul truck spotted nearby on Route 83.

Stolen vehicles are commonly used by groups committing the boldest retail theft crimes that involve mobs of people making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise in seconds.

In other busts, they’ve found stockpiles of stolen goods and low-tech means of committing the crimes, including foil-lined bags to defeat theft sensors.

Resources are being deployed inside major department stores.