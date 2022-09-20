CHICAGO — A police source told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in the 700 block of E. Grand around 1 p.m. Monday, and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in ‘very critical condition.’

The boy was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier.

A source has confirmed to WGN that the woman being questioned by police is the boy’s aunt. So far, no charges have been filed.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.