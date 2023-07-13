Complaints about a suburban travel agent who charged for trips that, in some cases, were never booked.

More than a dozen families have come forward warning others about deals that they say were too good to be true.

Not only did some people not get their trips, but some of their credit cards were used to charge thousands of dollars in other things. Their warning, look out for anything that seems like the deal of a lifetime.

Beautiful images are now overshadowed by several investigations into M&M Events and Promotions. A string of police reports allege that people purchased vacation packages, but didn’t get what they paid for.

In one report, the person claims that “she also discovered an unauthorized charge of $8,990.57 on her credit card.” Another found that their trips were never booked and their hotel rooms were never paid for.

The Oak Lawn Police Department are following up on every case and say there is the potential for charges in the coming weeks. The Illinois Attorney General has also been made aware of the ongoing complaints.

Watch the entire WGN Investigation in the video player above.