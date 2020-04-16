Suburban dealership sparks outrage after mailer goes out promising ‘COVID assistance’

PLANO, Ill. — A car dealership in south suburban Plano sent a letter to customers and staff about a recent advertisement that was mailed to residents.

The glossy, two-page color ad was mailed to thousands of people in a yellow envelope marked “COVID 19 STIMULUS ASSISTANCE.”

Karen Wetherbee said she remembers opening the envelope and was extremely disappointed.

“It was not a happy time when we pulled out that thing that was for the cars,” she said.

WGN Investigates reached out to the Dempsey car dealership in Plano. The owner, Tom Dempsey said he’s looking into why the ad was mailed out by his marketing agency without approval.

The letter to customers and staff reads:

It is important for me to tell you that I am working with all of my energy to determine exactly how this happened without my knowledge. I promise you there will be new policies and procedures to ensure something like this never happens again. In addition to the internal investigation that I launched; I’m having my attorney look at every legal option available to us.

The Consumer Federation of America and other groups are warning people about similar ads as the federal stimulus checks are being mailed out.