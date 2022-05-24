JOLIET, Ill. — Gunfire shattered several windows at an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office in Joliet over the weekend.

Police received reports of gunfire in the area at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found the front windows and doors of the office has been damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured.

Officers report finding several shell casings in the parking lot of the building located at 1619 West Jefferson in Joliet.

A source tells WGN Investigates that employees suspect a disgruntled father who recently had his child taken into protective custody could be responsible.

Joliet police say they have made no arrests and a police spokesperson would not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.

A DCFS spokesperson also declined to speculate about a motive; but released the following statement: “The top priority for the Department of Children and Family Services is the safety of its employees and the children and families we serve. Out of an abundance of caution, the Joliet office is currently closed. Any other questions should be directed towards law enforcement.”