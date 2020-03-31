Stay-at-home order continues to impact Chicago’s crime statistics

CHICAGO — Illinois’ stay-at-home order continues to have a big impact on Chicago’s crime statistics.

Murders were down 77% last week from the same period last year, according to newly released data from the Chicago Police Department.

There were just three murders in seven days.

Other large declines were noted in thefts and burglaries in the city.

There were 41 reported shooting incidents last week — only one fewer than 2019.

Despite declines in the last two weeks as more people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, murders are up 16% for the year and shooting are up 23%.

