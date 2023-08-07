A Southwest suburban travel agent is headed back to court Tuesday after she was arrested this weekend.

52-year-old Maysoon Nasir is charged with two counts of identity theft, four counts of felony theft by deception and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of identification.

Oak Lawn Police has been looking into the business practices of M&M Events for months. More than 15 families filed complaints alleging fraud, claiming they paid thousands of dollars for vacation packages that weren’t booked by the travel agent.

Carmen Bonilla is still waiting to get her money back. Days before her Key West trip she says she realized nothing was booked.

Bonilla said, “I called the hotel, they didn’t have my name and no confirmation. I asked for my name, her name but nothing.”

Police said Nasir would advertise the vacation deals through social media. Customers paid her for the trips using Zelle or Venmo.

In one report filed with the Oak Lawn Police Department – the consumer claims that “she also discovered an unauthorized charge of $8,990.57 on her credit card” linked to M & M Events. Another consumer found that “no airplane tickets had been purchased and their rooms had never been paid for.”

Over the last year, Nasir told some customers that a mix-up or a glitch in the system caused the problems with their booking. A string of customers are waiting to be reimbursed. Nasir was released on a $10,000 I-bond. She heads back to court in Bridgeview on Tuesday.