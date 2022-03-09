Something stinks on Chicago’s Southeast Side: Despite complaints, fines, odors persist

City records show a neighborhood facility is the subject of more air quality complaints than any other site in the city

CHICAGO — The backyard cookout. It’s a staple of summer in Chicago.

But for some residents of the city’s Southeast Side, it’s a hit-or-miss proposition that can hinge on a single gust of wind.

The mouth-watering aromas of burgers, chicken wings or Italian sausage can be quickly replaced by pungent fumes that residents have for years likened to rotten eggs — or worse.

“This is a working-class community,” Cynthia Escobedo, a longtime resident of the Vets’ Park neighborhood, said. “We want to come home. We want to breathe clean air. We want to sit in our backyard, have a beer, barbeque or talk to our friends and neighbors and we can’t do that.”

“I’m embarrassed to bring friends over sometimes,” her husband Hector Escobedo said. “You’re having a nice day and that stench comes out and you’re like, ‘Ugh. Here we go again.’”

Cynthia Escobedo estimates that she’s complained to the city at least 20 times about the odors around her home. And she’s far from the only one.

Records from the Chicago Department of Public Health show that, over the last three decades, the facility at 2701 East 100th Street has been the subject of more air quality complaints than any other site in the city.

Between April 1993 and January 2022, at least 337 complaints were lodged over the facility’s emissions.

After investigating one of the complaints in March 2020, a city inspector wrote: “This odor is difficult to inhale and makes me want to vomit.”

The facility is owned by Pullman Innovations, a company with about 40 employees that processes vegetable and soybean oil to make ingredients for livestock feed.

Pullman Innovations bought the property in 2016 after the previous owner, Agri-Fine, declared bankruptcy. That bankruptcy filing was prompted by a lawsuit brought against the company by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, which alleged that Agri-Fine repeatedly violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.

According to the attorney general’s office, Agri-Fine’s operating permit allowed for the facility to emit 0.3 tons of hydrogen sulfide per year. However, that limit was breached in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas that often smells of rotten eggs, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Exposure to the gas can lead to health issues such as nausea, fatigue and difficulty breathing. Prolonged exposure to high levels of hydrogen sulfide can be fatal.

Before Agri-Fine declared bankruptcy, an executive told Southeast Side residents that the company spent “millions” of dollars to lessen the severity of the odors in the area, according to DNAinfo.com

Records from the Chicago Department of Public Health show that when Agri-Fine still owned the property, the company was fined $1,800 by city inspectors for violations of the municipal code.

Robert Foster, a senior adviser to Pullman Innovations, said the efforts to reduce the odors have continued since Agri-Fine sold the company. Noting the large number of industrial facilities throughout the Southeast Side, Foster said that some of the complaints unfairly target Pullman Innovations.

“Unfortunately, once that facility is tagged with a label, anything that smells — coming from anywhere — is going to be associated with Pullman Innovations,” Foster said. “That’s going to take some time as Pullman continues to operate and move further away from the previous owners.”

Foster also said that Pullman is open to enhancing the dialogue between the company and members of the community who are concerned with air quality.

In 2020, the CDPH issued a report (pdf) that concluded that “parts of the city bisected by major highways with high concentrations of industry are over-burdened, experiencing high levels of both pollution and vulnerability.”

The CDPH report also said the residential areas near Pullman Innovations — in addition to much of the West and South sides — are subject to poorer air quality than residents of North Side neighborhoods.

Peggy Salazar, a longtime Southeast Side resident and environmental activist, said the odors in the area have economic consequences for residents, too.

“Imagine if you were trying to sell your house and you were showing it and folks were coming to see the property and the smell hits them like a ton of bricks,” Salazar said. “Are they going to want to buy your house? No. So it affects your property values. It affects us in our pocketbook. It affects our quality of life.”

Earlier this year, city officials moved to deny an operating permit for General Iron, which planned to move its operations from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side.

Olga Bautista, the executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said the city’s decision gives momentum to those trying to improve air quality conditions on the Southeast Side.

“For us, this is just the beginning,” Bautista said. “We’re really interested in digging in and figuring out ways to attract the kind of businesses that are not going to cause us harm.”